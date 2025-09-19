BJP MP writes to Defence Minister on ECHS

Mangaluru: The Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada constituency, Captain Brijesh Chowta, wrote to Rajnath Singh, the Minister of Defence in a letter dated September 18, 2025, regarding challenges faced under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

The letter highlights the reluctance of reputed corporate hospitals to remain empanelled with ECHS due to delays in bill settlements. Captain Chowta notes that this issue is leading to an increasing number of hospitals withdrawing from the scheme, which in turn limits access to dignified healthcare for ex-servicemen and their dependents. He emphasises that addressing this systemic problem is essential to fulfilling the scheme’s objectives.

To resolve the matter, Captain Chowta suggests that ECHS should be required to settle hospital dues within a fixed timeframe, preferably one month from the date of claim submission. This, he says, would restore confidence among hospitals and encourage more reputed institutions to participate, thereby improving healthcare access for veterans.

He has requested the Minister’s urgent intervention to implement a transparent and time-bound mechanism for bill settlement, with accountability for delays. The letter reflects Captain Chowta’s focus on enhancing the ECHS framework to better serve ex-servicemen. The response from the Defence Ministry will be key in addressing these concerns effectively.