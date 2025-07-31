BJP predicts ‘Diwali dhamaka’ amid ‘vertical split’ in ruling Congress

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday claimed a “vertical split” within the ruling Congress over the Chief Minister change issue and predicted “Diwali dhamaka” as all is not seemingly well in the grand old party.

He alleged that the CM is struggling to retain the confidence of the legislators, who have lost faith in him.

The BJP leader’s remarks come amid speculation in the state’s political circles about a leadership change later this year, fuelled by a power-sharing agreement between incumbent CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

“There is a completely vertical split between Congress MLAs in Karnataka. Most of the legislators who are unhappy with CM Siddaramaiah due to lack of development activities are not being taken into confidence. MLAs are upset and publicly attacking the Chief Minister on various issues,” Vijayendra said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Shivakumar is seen as Chief Minister in waiting. Few MLAs want Shivakumar as CM, few want Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President), and some want Siddaramaiah to continue.

-This confusion has created a vertical split within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka. We have been saying that this Diwali, I think there will be a big dhamaka within the Congress party.”

The saffron party chief claimed differences not only between the CM and his deputy, but also among legislators in the ruling party, who “have lost trust” in the Chief Minister.

“The CM who is perturbed by this is trying to take the legislators into confidence by announcing Rs 50 crore to each ruling party MLA for developmental works in their constituency, which has not been released yet....” he said.

Reiterating that there will be Diwali dhamaka in Karnataka, Vijayendra said, “We have been saying it for a long time. The information that we are getting from corridors of power is that all is not well within the Congress party.

Russia-Ukraine war may stop, but this much is true that the war here (in Karnataka Congress)

is beginning.”