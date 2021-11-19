BJP releases Rakesh Siddaramaiah photo with Bitcoin scam accused

Bengaluru: Putting the opposition Congress in a tight spot, the State BJP has released a photo of Siddaramaiah's late son Rakesh Siddaramaiah with Hemant Muddappa and Sunish Hegde who are accused of having links with the kingpin in the Bitcoin scam. The Congress has been going hammer and tongs against the ruling party for the alleged involvement of its leaders in the scam.



Former chief minister and opposition leader Siddaramaiah is accusing the BJP of soft-pedalling on those involved in the Bitcoin scam. On Thursday, BJP shared a screenshot of questions posted by Siddaramaiah on social media along with a photo of Rakesh Siddaramaiah with Hemant and Sunish.

Hemant and Sunish have a close friendship with Bitcoin hacker Sri Kriahna alias Sriki. Hemanth and Sunish hacked the gaming site and e-portal by taking Sriki's help, which the police have recorded in their statement. Now BJP questions with a post, 'Look who is here with Sunish and Hemant'.

The BJP stated that, "The Bitcoin scandal that has taken place in the State has been mentioned by Siddaramiah. Now we have some questions. There are some pictures, we will release the step by step. Now you should answer to it," The BJP posed the challenge to Siddaramiah on Twitter.