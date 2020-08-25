BJP slams grandold party’s dynasty politics 

Bengaluru: While the Congress leadership in the state has rallied around Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party chief, the ruling BJP has slammed the Congress leadership for patronising dynasty politics. Soon after AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi relinquished the post, the BJP leaders took social media platforms to deride the Congress for its dependency over the Gandhi family.

C T Ravi, senior minister in B S Yediyurappa Cabinet, took to his Twitter handle to slam the Congress for patronising the dynasty leadership. "Sonia Gandi- I am daughter-in-law of Indira Gandi. Rahul Gandi- I am the grandson of Indira Gandi.

Priyanka Gandi- I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandi. Pm @ Narendra Modi- I am the son of Bharata Mata. Criticizing dynasty politics," he tweeted. He did not stop there. In another tweet, he wrote, "How dare some Congress leaders think that an Outsider can become the President of India's most Corrupt Party".

However, some State BJP dismissed it as internal affairs of the party. "The BJP has nothing to do with organizational changes in the Congress Party. That said, it would definitely help the BJP if Congress were to reappoint Rahul Gandhi as AICC president."

"If Congress re-elects Rahul Gandhi as the president of AICC, it would help the party cadre and leaders to criticize the dynasty politics of that party. The Congress Party cannot think beyond Gandhi family. It has been proved in the past that Rahul Gandhi is failed president of AICC.

Under his leadership, the party has lost several elections, including Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in many states. He has been rejected by the people of this country. If he is once again anointed as AICC president, it will not make any difference to BJP," said a senior functionary of ruling party.

Meanwhile, the opposition JD(S) remained bothered about any changes in Congress leadership. JD(S) itself is largely depending upon dynasty politics, it is not in a position to criticize the Congress, sources added.

I am convinced that the Gandhi family alone can lead the party to success. I am confident that Rahul, under the guidance of his mother Sonia and other senior leaders, will lead the 135-year-old party. Even our party workers feel the same - Siddaramaiah | Former CM

They (Nehru-Gandhi family) stood like a rock for the idea of India and ensured we have built an equitable society and a strong democracy. Though Sonia has undergone a lot of personal turmoil, she always kept the nation and the party's interests above everything else. Her hard work to bring the Congress back to power in 2004 and 2009 should not be forgotten - Mallikarjun Kharge | CWC member and Rajya Sabha MP

"The party's state unit stands by the leadership of the Gandhi family. Sonia has led the Congress during times of crisis and saved the party As the party is going through a similar crisis as it was when you assumed the president's post, your leadership and guidance are essential to revive its fortunes across the country - KPCC president D K Shivakumar