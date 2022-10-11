BJP will emerge victorious in 2023 polls, CM exudes confidence

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded his confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party will win the 2023 Assembly polls. Talking to reporters near his residence, CM Bommai said the party had been regularly conducting programs and from today, Jansankalp Yatra will begin under the leadership of former CM, BS Yediyurappa. Through the rally, the people will be explained about the schemes launched by the State government, benefits to lakhs of people through the policies and programs of the BJP led NDA Government in the centre and the future policies keeping in view the interest of all the communities and ways to take benefits of the same.

The CM Bommai said the purpose of holding this yatra was to motivate the party office-bearers and workers to boost their morale and make them take oath to bring back the BJP to power in the State. There has been enthusiasm everywhere and the confidence of people will be earned from this yatra. As fixed by local workers there will be two to three small functions apart from the main convention such as talk by beneficiaries and visit to some places. No importance to Bharat Jodo The CM said they are not at all bothered about the ongoing Bharath Jodo yatra and the people know well who were attached and who were detached. So, this yatra has no importance. "We will tell our programs to people and try to win the elections. There is no connection whatsoever between Bharath Jodo Yatra and Jan Sankalp Yatra".