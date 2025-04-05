BJP worker’s suicide sparks protests

Madikeri: In the early hours of Friday, tragedy struck at the BJP office in Bengaluru’s HBR Layout. Vinay Somaiah, a 35-year-old operations manager and committed party worker, was discovered lifeless, having taken his own life.

The news left his wife, child, and parents in mourning. Vinay’s final act followed two turbulent months that began with his arrest. The ordeal stemmed from a complaint lodged by a Congress worker over a comment posted in a WhatsApp group where Vinay was an administrator. An FIR was filed at Madikeri police station, leading to his arrest alongside two others. Although he secured bail and the High Court later stayed the investigation, the emotional weight of the arrest and the ensuing public scrutiny proved overwhelming.

His family claims that the humiliation shattered his spirit, a sentiment echoed in a poignant WhatsApp message he posted shortly before his death, which pointed to a politically motivated FIR as the source of his despair. State president B Y Vijayendra has signalled the party’s intent to launch protests in the days ahead, directing their anger at Congress MLA and Chief Minister’s legal advisor A S Ponnanna.

The BJP holds Ponnanna accountable for the chain of events that culminated in Vinay’s death, accusing the Congress government of wielding its influence to torment a loyal worker. The response in Madikeri, Vinay’s home district, was swift and furious. BJP activists flooded the streets, blocking the main road near General Thimmaiah Circle for over an hour. Chanting slogans against the Congress government, they demanded the immediate arrest of individuals named in Vinay’s final note.