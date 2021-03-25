BJP’s Pratapgouda Patil files nomination for Muski by-poll

Bengaluru: BJP candidate for Maski by-poll Pratapgouda Patil filed his nomination paper on Wednesday.



Maski had no representation after Patil joined the BJP.

Prathapgowda filed his nominations after offering prayers at Ankali and Maski Gucchina mutts.

Last week, BJP's national general secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu, C T Ravi said that that there was a discussion in the core committee meeting regarding the candidates for the by-polls in Maski and Belgaum and the party's president wouls soon send a list to the central election committee.

Bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly constituencies ¬will be held on April 17 and counting will take place on May 2, the same day results of the elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will be declared.