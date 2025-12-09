BJP’s quiver has no arrows left: Minister mocks Oppn

Belagavi: UrbanDevelopment and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh launched a sharp attack on the BJP and JD(S), asserting that the opposition’s proposed no-confidence motion against the Congress government is bound to fail. Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Suresh said Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has been claiming that the BJP will unleash multiple “political weapons” during the Belagavi session. “But the BJP’s quiver has no arrows at all,” he remarked sarcastically.

Taking aim at the internal rifts within the party, Suresh said, “BJP itself is split into four factions — Ashoka faction, Vijayendra faction, Kumar Bangarappa faction and Ramesh Jarkiholi faction. Let Ashoka first resolve those fights. In Congress, there are no such groups. Even if there were, it is one unified Congress group.”

He accused the BJP of relying solely on communal polarization for political gain. “They only inflame religious sentiments. They have never done politics for development or worked for the people,” he alleged.

Suresh claimed that the no-confidence motion would not only fail but might even backfire on the opposition. “Let BJP and JD(S) move the no-confidence motion. I am confident some of their own MLAs will vote in support of our government. Their defeat is guaranteed,” he declared.

He also said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were running the government efficiently. “Decisions about leadership and duration of tenure are taken by the party high command. There is no confusion within Congress,” he clarified.

The minister accused the opposition of “acting” as if they care for farmers. “If they truly have courage, let them protest against the central government they support,” he challenged.

Suresh said the Congress government has already supported farmers by ensuring fair support prices for crops like sugarcane and maize. “For this session, our top priority is North Karnataka’s issues and decisions that benefit farmers,” he added, urging the opposition to stop petty politics and raise their voice for farmers instead.