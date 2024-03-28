BJP’s Tejaswini Gowda resigns as MLC, might rejoin Congress

Bengaluru: A prominent figure in Karnataka’s political landscape and a member of the state’s BJP Legislative Council, Tejaswini Gowda, made headlines as she tendered her resignation to Speaker Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday.

Rumours abound regarding Tejaswini’s departure from the BJP, with speculations pointing towards her dissatisfaction over not securing the ticket for the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. Sources suggest that her decision to step down from the MLC post is intricately tied to this recent development, particularly following Yaduveer Wadiyar being granted the ticket for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat.

There are murmurs within political circles hinting at Tejaswini’s potential return to the Congress fold.

Tejaswini’s journey into politics is noteworthy, having transitioned from her roots as a journalist to serving as a Member of Parliament under the Congress banner.

Her victory against former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda in the Kanakapur Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 solidified her presence in the political arena.

In a significant turn of events, Tejaswini later aligned herself with the BJP, marking a pivotal shift in her political allegiance. Her decade-long dedication to the party has been marked by various roles and responsibilities, including her tenure as a member of the Legislative Council, which was supposed to end on June 17 this year.

As Tejaswini’s resignation unfolds against the backdrop of Karnataka’s dynamic political landscape, it raises questions about the evolving alliances and aspirations shaping the state’s political narrative.