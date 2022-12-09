Black Paint Sprayed In Karnataka On Truck With Maharashtra Registration

On Thursday, Kannada activists blocked a truck headed for Maharashtra at Mahatma Gandhi in Gadag and painted it black. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) members were opposing the Maharasthra government's stance on the border conflict. The route was also closed. They stopped a truck with a Maharashtra registration, got on it, and fled.



According to sources, a few protesters burned effigies of Maharashtran politicians, including the chief minister Eknath Shinde. However, the cops arrived quickly and ordered the protesters off the truck. Black paint was splattered on the truck by an activist as they drew near the driver. Later, the police assisted the car in leaving the area.

Several members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction were detained by police on Tuesday after they attacked buses with Karnataka number plates parked at a private bus parking in Pune, which occurred amid a simmering border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

At least three Karnataka state transport buses were painted black and orange by Shiv Sena workers who broke into the private bus terminal in Pune's Swargate neighbourhood. Notably, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) city organiser owned the bus parking.