Bogged down in muddy road, villagers cry for help  

Mysuru: Villagers of Hyrige village have appealed to the State government to repair the Male Mahadeshwara-Kabini road in H D Kote taluk which is in a pathetic state.



About five years ago, then MLA S Chikkamadu had minor repairs done to the road. But since then no concrete steps have been taken to build a proper road and, as a result, the stretch has turned into a muddy morass. Three years back the villagers had submitted a memorandum to the authorities urging them to surface the road with asphalt. But, the plea seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of current MLA Anil Chikkamadu and the officials. The villagers are left to suffer due to the absence of a good road connectivity.

The villagers warn of taking legal recourse If the authorities fail to act.