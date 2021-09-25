Boiler Bursts Within A Chemical Plant In Anekal In Karnataka While Injuring Three People

On Friday evening, the chemical boiler accident injured at least three workers in the chemical industry in Attibele, Karnataka. The event occurred in the Attibele Industrial Area in Bengaluru's southern region. Firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. Three plant workers were hurt in the blast, and one of them was sent to a local hospital with significant injuries. Kona Vamsi Krishna, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural said that the inquiry is underway to determine the actual cause of the explosion.



According to a media bulletin issued on Friday, Karnataka recorded 789 new covid cases and 23 deaths today. There are presently 13,306 active cases in the state. With 281 new positive cases, Bengaluru Urban has the greatest proportion of covid cases amongst districts, following by Dakshina Kannada (108). In separate events, the Karnataka Assembly passed the Karnataka Appropriation Bill, 2021, on Thursday, approving a Rs 10,265.33 crore extra budget. The additional budget will be used to cover a variety of costs that will be due during the fiscal year 2021-22. The related to the processing of the payment and appropriation of additional funds from the Karnataka unified fund for present budget services.

At least three workers of a Chemical factory in Attibele in #Karnataka were injured following a chemical boiler blast. The incident was reported in the Attibele Industrial Area 30 km from #Bengaluru. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/w8VRXXZEKA — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 24, 2021





Meanwhile, the health department in Karnataka recorded 836 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Thursday, bringing the cumulative infection tally to 29,71,044 and the death toll to 37,683. There were also 852 discharges on the day, bringing the overall total of recoveries in the state to 29,19,742 so far. On Thursday, 310 of the 836 new cases recorded were from Bengaluru Urban, which included 239 discharges and seven deaths. The state's number of active cases is 13,590. The day's positive rate was 0.57 percent, but the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.79 percent. Bengaluru Urban accounts for 7 of the 15 deaths reported on Thursday, followed by Dakshina Kannada with three and others.