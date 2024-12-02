Bommai demands CM to resume stalled projects

Haveri: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release the pending funds from the Rs 300 crore sanctioned during the BJP government’s tenure for the Shiggaon-Savanur Assembly constituency. He has sought the prompt release of these funds to resume stalled developmental projects in the region.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he congratulated him and his party on their recent victory in the Shiggaon-Savanur Assembly by-election. Highlighting the developments initiated during his government, Bommai mentioned that several projects worth ₹300 crore had been approved, some of which were halted or canceled. These projects encompassed departments such as Rural Development, Public Works, Irrigation, Muzrai, Minorities, and Backward Classes. The government must restart these projects and release the necessary funds for their completion. Bommai has provided a detailed account of key pending projects in the constituency that includes 250-Bed Public Hospital in Shiggaon: Out of the approved Rs 96.50 crore, Rs 27.34 crore remains pending. VVIP Guest House Construction in Shiggaon, Rs 5.30 crore was approved, and Rs 78 lakh is still pending. Government Equipment Training Center Building (JTTC), Rs 73.75 crore was approved, with Rs 50 crore (NABARD) pending. Cold Storage Facility Construction, Rs 9.83 crore was sanctioned, with Rs 6 crore pending. Textile Park in Shiggaon, Rs 31.25 crore was approved, and Rs 5.50 crore is still pending. Ayurvedic Hospital Building in Savanur: Rs 44 crore was sanctioned, with Rs18.59 crore pending.

In the letter, Bommai expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s administrative experience and commitment to completing these projects on time.

The MP emphasised the urgent need to finish projects that are already halfway through and requested the Chief Minister to fulfill his promises made during the election campaign by supporting the development of the Shiggaon-Savanur constituency.