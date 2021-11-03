Bommai offers ‘bagina’ to Kabini reservoir 

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered 'bagina' (traditional thanksgiving) at Kabini dam in H D Kore taluk, on Tuesday. The water level of the Kabini stood at 2284 ft, as on Tuesday.

It is customary for the Chief Ministers of the State to offer bagina on the dams reaching their full level. The practice was started when R. Gundu Rao was the CM between 1980 and 1983.

Ministers Govind Karajol and S T Somashekar and MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and N Mahesh and others accompanied the CM.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "All the reservoirs in the State are full. Offering 'bagina' to reservoirs is a happy occasion. More than us, we want the farmers to be happy. On an earlier occasion, I had offered 'bagina' as Irrigation Minister." He said, "There is a strong demand to develop Kabini Reservoir on the lines of KRS Gardens. We will give it a thought."

On the by-election results, Bommai said, "We expected a strong fight in Hanagal and it has always been the case. It is a tough constituency. By-elections are no yardstick to judge a political party. There can't be any discussion in this regard." On the demand for Padma Shree to Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in Bengaluru last week, the Chief Minister said, "We have high regard for him. Siddaramaiah is free to put forward his proposal. There is a proper procedure for everything. Puneeth Rajkumar deserves any award."