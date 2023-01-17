Bommai unveils 112-ft tall Adiyogi Statue

Chikkaballapura: State Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai unveiled the 112-feet tall Adiyogi Statue built by Isha Foundation at Avalagurki village in Chikkaballapur district in the presence of thousands of people on Sunday night. Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar, Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and others were present the programme.

The CM released the Kannada translation book of Sadhguru's 'Adiyogi: the source of yoga' in the programme after the inauguration of the Adiyogi statue. Addressing the gathering, Bommai said that , 'Sadhguru has given us a direct vision of Adiyogi. Shiva is an awe-inspiring idol, whoever understands Shiva will understand this creation. We are a little part of this creation. Our lives are even shorter in that. Birth and death are only momentary events. In such a case, it is a great adventure to have a direct darshan of Adiyogi, the creator of such a great creation'. He said that 'we are all fortunate that Sadhguru has done it in Chikkaballapur'.

CM described Sadhguru as 'Sada guru' (always guru ), if all the ideas expressed by Sadhguru are reconciled with his research, achievements, penance, experience and expressed, this will be a grand vision of the future. He said he asked Sadhguru what form of Shiva this Adiyogi was. To which he replied, doing great penance, understanding deep thoughts, the Sadhguru said that it is a state of ecstasy that occurs when the body and mind become one. Adiyogi has given us darshan in this good time , where everything is in the same condition. He said that this will motivate everyone for a long time.

On the occasion of the inauguration of Adiyogi, the laser show on the statue of Adiyogi engrossed the crowd in the world of devotion, while the Bharatanatyam and various cultural programmes performed by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's daughter Radhe enthralled the audience.

Speaking later, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that his mother's hometown is Chikkaballapur and he used to spend time with his mother in the nearby hills when he was a child. Mother was a spiritual and yoga expert. He expressed his displeasure and added that he spent his childhood in Chikkaballapur, but now some people are changing the name of the hill and trying to hinder his social programmes.