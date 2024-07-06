Live
Book on Kargil war hero from Davanagere released
Bengaluru: Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (retd), on Thursday released a book titled “Kargil War – The Turning Point” authored by late Col M B Ravindranath, VrC, a war hero hailing from Davangere.
The memoir vividly recalls the challenges that the author and his team , who faced as commander of 2 RAJ RIF when they attacked Tololing during the Kargil War 25 years ago. Several attacks to evict the Pakistani troops from the formidable Himalayan heights had failed, when Ravi and his warriors went into battle at Tololing to evict Pak soldiers who overlooking Leh highway.
After a bitterly fought battle, 2 RAJ RIF soldiers stood victorious on Tololing at dawn on 13 June 99. This was the turning Point in the war, and Indian troops thereafter destroyed several Pakistani posts in the next month and evicted the treacherous Pakistani Army in the Drass – Kargil Sector.
Governor KT Parnaik, described how the troops fight for the honour of their units, their clans and for the nation. He highlighted his personal association with late Col M B Ravindranath.