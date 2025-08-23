Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that this year’s world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations will be inaugurated by Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq. The district administration will formally invite her with due honour, he said while addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha.

Banu Mushtaq recently won the prestigious Booker Prize for her work Edeya Hanate (The Debt of the Heart), bringing pride and joy to Karnataka. “She has a background rooted in farmers’ movements, the Kannada movement, and progressive thought. It is an honour to have her inaugurate the state’s grand festival,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister informed that the Dasara festivities will be held for 11 days as per tradition, concluding with Vijayadashami on October 2. On the preparations, Siddaramaiah said that permission has been granted for an aerial show during the celebrations. He added that he has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inviting him to witness the Mysuru Dasara this year.

Speaking on national politics, the Chief Minister said he will join the 16-day padayatra launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on August 29 to protest against alleged electoral malpractices in Bihar. On the Lok Sabha bill recommending the disqualification of Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, he said that the matter has been referred to the parliamentary committee for further examination.