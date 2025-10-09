Boseraju slams BJP leaders over census holiday criticism

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister N.S. Boseraju strongly criticised BJP leaders for their objections to the state government granting leave to government schools to facilitate the ongoing census operations.

Speaking to the media, Boseraju accused the opposition of ignoring the state’s development concerns and using the issue merely to deflect attention from the central government’s failures and apathy.

The Minister highlighted that census work is progressing successfully, with 92–93% completion in rural areas, and alleged that BJP leaders are withholding cooperation while indulging in political rhetoric. Boseraju pointedly noted that leaders such as Prahlad Joshi, Vijayendra, R. Ashok, and Narayanaswamy prioritise countering the state government over public welfare, showing no concern for floods or hardships faced by the people of Karnataka.

On central funding disparities, Boseraju said, “Even though Karnataka contributes over ₹4 lakh crore in taxes, we receive only ₹60,000 crore.

Instead of criticising here, BJP leaders should press the Centre in Delhi.” He also pointed out the state government’s successful implementation of guaranteed welfare schemes, questioning whether opposition leaders feel any accountability or shame.