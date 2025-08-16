Live
Boy killed in cylinder blast
Bengaluru: A 10-year-old boy died in a suspected cylinder blast here on Friday, police said. At least nine persons were injured in the incident. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced after visiting the blast spot and hospitals that Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the family of the deceased.
“And the medical expenses of those injured will be borne by the government,” he added. The victim was identified as Mubarak. The incident happened at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, a tightly packed predominantly residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other. After visiting the site, Siddaramaiah told the reporters that prima facie, a cylinder blast was the cause for the incident.
“There is no smell, but according to police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike reports, a cylinder blast might have taken place,” he said. He further said nine people were injured, and that Mubarak was declared dead at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Offiials had earlier said 12 persons sustained injuries in the blast.
The house where the blast occurred belongs to one Kasturamma, who is also admitted in hospital with burn injuries, added the CM. According to him, 13 houses have been damaged. “I have instructed the BBMP Commissioner to get the houses repaired. If the house has collapsed completely, we will get them constructed,” he added.