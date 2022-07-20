Brain-dead man’s heart saves life of 51-yr-old from Tumakur

Bengaluru: A 51-year-old suffering from Ischaemic Cardiomyopathy with Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction with EF (ejection fraction) got a new lease of life on Wednesday through heart transplant at Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre.

Hailing from Kolala in Tumkur district, the patient has been on medical management for the condition for the last 10 years. However, as he was showing minimal improvement doctors advised him a heart transplant. As suggested by the doctors, Rajesh (name changed) registered with Jeevasarthakathe in April 2022. Fortunately for him, he received a matching donor heart within three months of registering.

His saviour was a 35-year-old, who met with an accident and was under treatment at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. He was declared brain dead at 3 pm on 18 July and his family gave consent for donation of his heart. The heart was retrieved and transported to Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre, New BEL Road on Tuesday, through a green corridor. A distance of 13 km was covered within 17 minutes because of green corridor created by traffic police. The surgery was done on Wednesday morning and the patient is currently recovering.

The retrieval and transplant was performed by a team of Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre doctors consisting of Dr Nagamalesh U.M, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, Dr Ravi Shankar Shetty, Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic, and Heart Transplant Surgeon, Dr Raghu MG, Consultant, Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, Dr Julius Punnen Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery, Dr Prashanth Ramamurthy, and Dr Guru Police Patil, Sr Consultants, Cardiac Anaesthetist.