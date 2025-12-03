Breakfast meeting: CM, Dy CM to finalise MLC candidates, winter session strategy

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held detailed discussions over breakfast on Tuesday regarding the selection of Con-gress candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections, the strategy for the Assembly’s Winter Session, and the plan to convene an all-party MPs’ meeting in Delhi on December 8.

Speaking to the media after the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Sa-dashivanagar, Shivakumar explained that the two leaders spent considerable time dis-cussing political and administrative matters. He said the party is in the final stages of selecting its candidates for the four graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies and has consulted AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on the issue.

Shivakumar added that they also reviewed the issues likely to be raised by the Opposi-tion during the Winter Session and the instructions to be given to party legislators. “Whatever issues the Opposition brings up, we are prepared to respond unitedly,” he said. The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that both leaders have decided to travel to Delhi on December 8 to hold an all-party MPs’ meeting and return the same day. He said the meeting will focus on the Mekedatu verdict, maize pricing, and the lack of Central grants for rural development, urban development and irrigation projects. Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses and JD(S) leaders will also be invited for the discussions, he added.

Responding to questions about internal unity within the Congress, Shivakumar dis-missed speculation, saying, “There are no divisions in our party. It is the media that is creating such narratives.” When asked about possible protests against the government by BJP and JD(S) legislators, he said, “Let them protest. On what issue? Their trunk is empty.”

On whether he would meet Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, he replied, “If they call us, we will meet them.” DCM Shivakumar also expressed grief over the death of former MLA R.V. Devaraj, recalling his long association with the Congress leader. He said Devaraj had served in various roles, including Seva Dal president, MLA, KSRTC chairman and MLC, and was known for his loyalty and commitment to the party.

He noted that Devaraj had visited his home just three days earlier and described him as a progressive backward-class leader who worked to unite all communities. He prayed for strength to the bereaved family, supporters and party workers.