Bride’s mother accuses YouTuber of fraud, raises safety concerns

The controversial interfaith marriage between YouTuber Mukaleppa alias Khwaja Shirahatti and Gayatri Jalihaal has taken a fresh twist, with the bride’s mother Shivakka breaking down in tears at a press conference in Hubballi on Friday. She accused Mukaleppa of deceiving her daughter and expressed grave fears for her safety.

Shivakka alleged that despite Khwaja’s public claims that he had not forced Gayatri to convert, his actions amounted to betrayal. “He says he has not converted my daughter. If that is true, let him accept our faith instead. We will take care of both of them. Otherwise, my daughter will not be safe with him. One day, he will harm her and keep her in a fridge,” she said emotionally, voicing her apprehension before the media.

She further revealed that the family had been searching for a groom within their own faith, with Gayatri’s consent. However, she alleged that Mukaleppa deceived them and secretly married her daughter. “We want our daughter back. Please return her to us,” Shivakka pleaded.

Shivakka also claimed that Mukaleppa had issued death threats to her family. “We used to make reels together. I always supported my daughter’s success. I am ready to swear before God that I never encouraged her to fall in love or get married. But he threatened our lives, and we were forced to remain silent even after the marriage,” she alleged. She added that initially, Mukaleppa had told them he treated Gayatri like a sister, but later betrayed them by marrying her in secrecy.

Meanwhile, members of the Sri Rama Sene launched fresh allegations, accusing Khwaja Shirahatti of using fake documents to register the marriage.

Addressing reporters in Hubballi, they claimed that Khwaja had provided a false address in Mundagod and produced a certificate stating that the marriage took place at Trinity Hall in the presence of elders. However, the group alleged that no such ceremony had taken place at the hall.