BS Yediyurappa insulted by Modi, alleges Congress

Bengaluru: Reacting to the resignation of B.S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "malady" is with BJP's "corrupt government & appalling maladministration" in Karnataka, "for it is an illegitimate government born out of defection & corruption".



"Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of BJP Govt synonymous with mal governance and decay. The stark reality is that Modiji habitually insults & compulsorily throws senior BJP Leaders in dustbin of history," he said.

Surjewala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's record is replete with painful and forcible retirements of Advani, M.M.Joshij, Keshubhai Patelj, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji and others.

"List of Modiji's victims in BJP doesn't end here.

There are many more - Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Ms. Uma Bharti, Sarv Sh C.P.Thakur, A.K.Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, Kalyan Singh.

Latest victims are Dr. Harshvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Sushil Modi," he added.

Surjewala commented that the ignominy, torment & insult being heaped upon Yediyurappa by Modi, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM's latest victim and member of the forced retirement club.

State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar said that the BJP leaders backstabbed Yediyurappa.

"He was not supported by his party's high command. Those who spoke against Yeddyurappa were not controlled. I am not talking about who will fill Yediyurappa's seat. It is up to their party," he added.

Siddaramaiah, the Opposition leader in Karnataka, said "There is no benefit for the common man if one corrupt CM is removed to make another corrupt as CM. Instead the whole BJP party, which is responsible for the miseries of people, should be ousted."

Satish Jarkiholi, former minister, said 'Manuvaadis' have been successful in dethroning Yediyurappa. He should not have allowed it to happen. "The same happened with Basaveshwara, the founder of the Lingayat movement in the 12th century. History is being repeated in the state," he added.