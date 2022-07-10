BU says printing textbooks is not its responsibility

Bangalore: University has issued a circular stating that they are not responsible for printing textbooks because of the delay in devising syllabus and textbooks for Kannada students.

The university also said that it is the responsibility of the teachers to procure supplementary information in the syllabus from the library and websites, create the academic syllabus and material as specified.

According to the circular, various meetings were conducted to plan and finalise the syllabus. Although the professors and students had alleged that the syllabus was not issued to them, the university said in response that a PDF of the syllabus and the outline had been sent through WhatsApp to the teachers of Kannada language on 27 May, after one of the meetings.

Soon after this, the university also said that the practice of printing textbooks for the advantage of students was just a tradition and not a right. The circular also stated that there were no rules stipulating that the university must print and distribute textbooks with the syllabus and summaries provided to the colleges.

"In Bangalore University, it is a tradition to print and send textbooks which consists of all information prepared by the editors to make it more convenient for the students. This measure is complimentary. It is not a responsibility and it isn't right for a few teachers to assume that the textbooks are a right," says the circular.