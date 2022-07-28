  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Bullet-resistant vehicle for Mangaluru airport security

Bullet-resistant vehicle for Mangaluru airport security
x

Bullet-resistant vehicle for Mangaluru airport security

Highlights

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has provided a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has provided a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

A statement said MIA is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-resistant vehicle for the aviation security personnel. The CISF deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the 'hypersensitive' airports at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan, DIG (Airports), CISF, Chennai, said, "Today is a momentous day in the airport's history as we have introduced a BR vehicle to our fleet. MIA is one of the first airports to get such a vehicle."

A spokesperson said MIA is committed to meeting all statutory security mandates, treat the requirements of the aviation security group on top priority, and implement them at the earliest.The bullet-resistant vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will act as a major morale booster to the personnel guarding the airport, the spokesperson said.

It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X