Bullet-resistant vehicle for Mangaluru airport security

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has provided a bullet-resistant vehicle to the aviation security group of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

A statement said MIA is the country's first non-hypersensitive airport to procure the bullet-resistant vehicle for the aviation security personnel. The CISF deploys bullet-resistant vehicles at the 'hypersensitive' airports at Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.Sethuraman Ponnien Selvan, DIG (Airports), CISF, Chennai, said, "Today is a momentous day in the airport's history as we have introduced a BR vehicle to our fleet. MIA is one of the first airports to get such a vehicle."

A spokesperson said MIA is committed to meeting all statutory security mandates, treat the requirements of the aviation security group on top priority, and implement them at the earliest.The bullet-resistant vehicle, mounted with a light machine gun, will act as a major morale booster to the personnel guarding the airport, the spokesperson said.

It will improve the confidence of the aviation security group personnel and increase their operational effectiveness, he said.