Cabinet approves new space, IT policy and LEAP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Space Technology Policy, Information Technology Policy and Local Economic Accelerator Programme (LEAP).

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said approval has been accorded for Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025-30. Considering economic opportunities, the potential to enhance overall scientific temperament in the State, and challenges faced by the sector, the policy will have five strategic pillars -- skill development initiatives, investment incentives, infrastructure creation, innovation, and adoption and awareness, he said.

The government has resolved to implement the ‘Karnataka Information Technology Policy 2025–2030’ with an estimated budget of Rs 445.5 crore over five years, as concurred by the Finance Department. The new policy aims to promote emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Green-IT, and advanced Cybersecurity. “The policy aims to seamlessly integrate AI with the State’s already robust IT sector, making Karnataka a global AI hub, thereby unlocking new economic opportunities, promoting innovation, and improving public service delivery,” the Minister said. Patil explained that the policy emphasises balanced growth by nurturing clusters in emerging cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga.

Further, under the Local Economic Accelerator Programme (LEAP), the Cabinet decided to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Defence Technology and Industry at a total budget of Rs 18.00 crore over five years, and to designate Dhaarati Foundation, IIT Dharwad, as the implementation partner for establishment and operation of the CoE; the Minister for Law and Tourism said. A grant of Rs 200.00 crore has been provided in the current financial year for the LEAP Programme, which aims to generate five lakh new jobs across the State, according to Patil.

Innovation ecosystems will be developed in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi. The life-cycle approach will be followed for setting up incubators, accelerators, Centres of Excellence, and Global Technology Centres (GTCs).

