Cabinet expansion rumours gain momentum as Basavaraj Bommai leaves for Delhi

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai left for New Delhi in the afternoon on Tuesday to meet various party leaders and central government functionaries including Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the two-day visit, Bommai will have a series of talks with various ministers, especially on the issue of the Mekedatu project.

Following CM's Delhi visit a few MLAs who have been pressuring the leadership for their inclusion in the State cabinet, have also reached Delhi. BY Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa, is also among those who are camping in the national capital, giving fodder to the rumour mill over impending cabinet expansion.

Political observers in the State are of the view that Bommai or State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel cannot hope to get the BJP back to power in the next elections without the support of Veerashaivas and Lingayats in North Karnataka where Yeddyurappa holds sway, which is why Vijayendra may be a candidate for inclusion in the cabinet. But as usual CM Bommai has kept all the cards close to his chest and left the MLAs guessing.

It is too early to predict if there will be a cabinet rejig at all at this point of time. During his visit to the State last week Home Minister Amit Shah had ruled out midterm elections.

But there are chances of destabilisation of the government if the 17 MLAs who crossed the floor from different parties in 2020 decide to pull the carpet under Bommai's feet. Basanagowda Patil Yatnal and Renukacharya who are leading the group of MLAs seeking cabinet berths are also joined by Ramesh Jarakiholi, Dattatreya Patil Ravur, P. Rajeev, SA Ramadas, BY Vijayendra, Thippareddy and Rajegowda. These are the aspirants for cabinet berths, the party sources have outlined.

Those who are likely to lose their cabinet positions include KS Eshwarappa, Murugesh Nirani or CC Patel, Prabhu Chavan and Kota Srinivas Poojary.

With just over one year to go for the elections to the State Assembly, it will be a tricky pitch even for seasoned leaders like BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah for making a decision in just two or three days.

"I have no such instructions so far, when I go there and when I meet Amit Shah and Nadda ji, I hope to get...." Bommai said in response to a question on cabinet expansion or rejig.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his travel, he said he has sought appointment from Nadda and Shah. "...it is not yet fixed, if it is fixed, I will meet them."

When told that some ministerial aspirants are in Delhi, he merely said, "...naturally."

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly election next year.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the CM, against the sanctioned strength of 34.