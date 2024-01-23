CAMPCO wants Government Action Against Illegal Arecanut Imports

Mangaluru: Expressing deep concern, the Central Arecanut Marketing and Processing Co-operative (CAMPCO) highlights the growing issue of illegal Arecanut imports infiltrating the domestic market. The cooperative closely monitors the unauthorised influx of foreign arecanuts through various channels, posing a dual threat to the local Arecanut market and causing significant financial losses to the government.

Illicit Arecanut shipments surreptitiously enter the country, notably through the Integrated Cargo Terminal of Mangalore International Airport. Upon arrival in Mangalore, these imports are dispersed to different regions, notably impacting traditional Arecanut cultivation areas, including the Coastal and Malnad regions. This unlawful practice undermines the dedicated efforts of local farmers and cooperative organisations, destabilising Arecanut prices and disrupting the livelihoods of those dependent on this vital agricultural sector.

In response to these alarming developments, CAMPCO President A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi fervently appeals to the government to take immediate and decisive action. He urges the implementation of robust measures to counteract the illegal import of Arecanut. CAMPCO emphasises the urgency of thoroughly examining the origin, pricing, and accompanying documentation of incoming Arecanut. This proactive approach not only preempts potential tax evasion but also safeguards the welfare of farmers, ensuring they can pursue a secure and prosperous livelihood.

CAMPCO has already communicated with key stakeholders, including Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce Minister Sri Piyush Goyal, and the esteemed Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sri Siddaramaiah, outlined the severity of the issue. Simultaneously, CAMPCO urges the Government of Karnataka to address the matter of illegal Arecanut trading within the state's boundaries.

Championing proactive measures and fostering collaborative efforts, CAMPCO firmly believes that the government can effectively curb the illegal import of Arecanut. In doing so, it will safeguard the interests of local farmers, cooperatives, and the integrity of the Arecanut industry.