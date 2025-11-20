Cancer Awareness walkathon held

Bengaluru: Neuberg Anand organized a Cancer Awareness Walkathon , to promote awareness of cancer prevention, early detection, and timely screening among the public. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the local community and healthcare fraternity, reinforcing the importance of collective action in the fight against cancer. Over 500 participants, including doctors, laboratory professionals, medical students, cancer survivors, partner organizations and residents from across the city, joined the walk.

Starting from Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Shivajinagar, the walk was flagged off by Devaraju, DCP East Division, Bengaluru City, who graced the event as the Chief Guest along with Dr. Sujay Prasad, Chief Medical Director, Neuberg Diagnostics, Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group COO, Neuberg Diagnostics.