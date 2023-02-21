Capture operations afoot, foresters sure of netting rogue elephant

Mangaluru: The rogue elephant that killed two persons in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Monday is on the run. "He is not alone but has three other individual elephants, one of them is a young calf, another is a little older and another fully grown elephant," said VP Karyappa DCF Puttur.

The operations are being coordinated by ACF wildlife Subramanya division Praveen Kumar Shetty. Five elephants including the heroic Abhimanyu have been brought to the forests of Kadaba taluk from Dubare elephant camp in Kushalnagar to help the foresters to apprehend the rogue elephant. However they do not know what to do with the other three elephants.

The officials told Hans India that the Renjiladi village in Kadaba taluk is a part of the elephant corridor we had tracked the animal movements and alerted the villagers from time to time about the impending danger.

An elder from the village told this correspondent that there were few houses in and around the elephant corridor the government must shift them away from there and rehabilitate them in safer places. The elephant Abhimanyu and his four other compatriots were taking part in the operations from early morning to late afternoon.