Carving of Adi Shankaracharya statue reaches final stage

Mysuru: The carving of the statue of philosopher Adi Shankaracharya is in the final stages. The work taken up by nine sculptors, headed by Arun Yogi Raj, has been going on for the past nine months. Upon completion, the statue will be shifted to Kedaranath where the Shankarachraya breathed his last, for installation.



The Kedarnath temple built by the Shankaracharya was destroyed in 2013 flash floods, and it is being restored by JSW.

The 12.5-feet statue is being carved out of a monolithic rock weighing 120 tonnes. The finished statue is expected to weigh about 30 tonnes.

It's a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish Adi Shankaracharya study chair and museum and a statue behind.

More than 18 sculptors from across the country had sent models out of which 12.5-feet model by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogi Raj was selected by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday, Arun Raj, an MBA graduate from Mysuru University, said that sculpting is his family profession for the last five generations. He did not have any fine arts training but

decided to continue sculpting. He said Krishnashila is being used for this statue which can withstand fire, wind, rain and sunshine.

Arun Yogiraj also sculpted the statue of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, which is installed at Hardinge Circle in Mysuru. His great grandfathers Chowdaiah Shilpi and Basappa Shilpi were Asthana sculptors of Mysuru king. His grandfather Basavanna Shilpi was the recipient of a national award. Arun himself is the winner of South India young talent award of Union government.