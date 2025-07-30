Live
- Burglar held, gold ornaments worth Rs 27L recovered
- Sheep distribution scam case: ED conducts searches in Hyderabad
- Gold conch & disc donated to Lord
- Tight security for Jagan’s Nellore visit
- 2 VSU faculty members receive awards
- From obscurity of remote village to world stage: Merugu Sandhya conquering world with her singing prowess
- Couple donates their house to TTD
- Singareni CMD sets a new record in tree plantation
- Cong reviews local body polls’ strategy for Khammam
- BJP gaining steady ground in Khammam: Ramchander Rao
Case registered on actor Ramya’s complaint
Bengaluru: A case was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint of actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana alleging online abuses and threats,...
Bengaluru: A case was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint of actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana alleging online abuses and threats, Commissioner of Police, Seemanth Kumar Singh said. Cyber Crime Police Station, located within the Commissioner’s Office (CCP), registered the case, Bengaluru city police commissioner added. “A deputy commissioner-level officer has taken charge of the case, and he will supervise the investigation,” he said.
Actor Ramya had met Singh on July 28 to file her complaint against 43 social media accounts for posting obscene messages as well as murder and rape threats. Initially, she had called out the fans of actor Darshan for their violent comments in a social media post on July 27.
Ramya said trolls descended on her social media pages after she shared a report on the proceedings of the Renukaswamy murder case in the Supreme Court on July 24, demanding justice for the family of Renukaswamy. Actor Darshan is a prime suspect in the murder case.
Meanwhile, Superstar of Kannada film industry Shiva Rajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, has expressed his solidarity with Ramya, stating that “her stance is right”.