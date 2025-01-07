Cashless medical treatment begins for transport employees

Bengaluru : The long-standing dream of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees has come true. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the cashless medi-cal treatment scheme (Health Card). Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy was pre-sent on the occasion. Karnataka has the distinction of being the first state among government-owned transport companies.

In his address, Chief Minister stated that this KSRTC Arogya scheme is beneficial and urged the employees and their dependent family members to make the best use of it. Our government is doing a great job for KSRTC employees. After the implemen-tation of the Shakti scheme, gender inequality has been eliminated, and women have been financially empowered.

Addressing the doctors, the Chief Minister emphasized that the benefits of this scheme should not be viewed with any dismissive attitude and that all patients visit-ing hospitals should be treated equally. On this occasion, Chairman handed over a cheque of Rs 20 crores to the KSRTC Trust and also released the internal periodical “Saarige Sampada” magazine and the KSRTC Arogya Manual. The Minister for Transport and Muzrai, speaking at the event, mentioned that around 34,000 employees and their dependents (approximately 1.5 lakh people) will be eli-gible for this scheme. He also mentioned that agreements have been made with more than 275 hospitals across the state.

He highlighted that this was the fulfilment of a demand raised by labour unions for many years. He further stated that in the coming days, this scheme will also be im-plemented in organizations such as BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC within the next three months. On this occasion, the heads of various hospitals also signed the agreements. The Karnataka government has entered into an agreement with more than 250 hospi-tals in the state, including private and Ayurvedic. As per this agreement, KSRTC em-ployees and workers can get treatment without cash in these hospitals. KSRTC em-ployees and staff will also get cashless treatment in general hospitals including super specialty and multi-specialty.

The family members of the staff (husband, wife, children, father, mother) can avail this facility through the Health Card. In total, cashless health services will be available to six members of the family. Employees can avail this facility till their retirement.

Employees have to pay Rs 650 every month for KSRTC health card. KSRTC Corpo-ration will pay Rs 600.

This will generate a total of Rs 46 crore per year, said KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar.