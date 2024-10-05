Caste census in our manifesto, party will take a call soon: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Commenting on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the caste census report will be placed in the Cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that it (caste census) is promised in the party’s manifesto and the party will take a call on the matter very soon.

“I will not talk about my personal opinion as the state party president on the caste census. My personal opinion and party opinion might differ. I always abide by the party and will listen to the party. We have our own guidelines in the party on policy matters. I can’t make decisions,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

He added that the party will take a call about the report soon. “Rahul Gandhi has given us the guidelines and the party’s manifesto has also discussed the matter. The party will take the ultimate decision,” he said.

He added that he does not know about the direction given for the caste census report to be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting by the Chief Minister. When it comes to the Cabinet meeting, I will discuss the matter in the meeting,” he maintained.

On the change of guard in Karnataka, the Deputy Chief Minister said that there is no discussion of changing the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar stated, that the party has formed a committee to study the reasons for victory and defeats in the Lok Sabha election. “The teams are submitting reports after visiting districts. We will study. Once I receive reports of all districts I will speak further. I have given them a week’s time.”

The committees will give observations and recommendations and will suggest how the party and government should function, Shivakumar stated.

When asked about the FIR on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he stated, “I am not interfering with the personal matters. I don’t know about this and I am not the Home Minister. In the Irrigation department, among the nine bridges, I have done groundbreaking ceremonies for six of them. I do not know about any other developments.”

Commenting on Congress leaders meeting the high command, he stated, “If our leaders do not meet the party president, who else they will meet? Whenever I go to New Delhi, I also meet party leaders.”