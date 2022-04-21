CBI raided my office, home, found nothing but a muffler: Arvind Kejriwal

Bengaluru: At a massive farmers' conference held by the Aam Aadmi Party in National College grounds, Bengaluru, president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodihalli Chandrashekhar joined the party in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Speaking at the conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Karnataka has '40 percent commission' government and Delhi's AAP government has 0 percent. CBI, ED, IT officials working at the behest of the central government raided my home and office. They found nothing but a muffler. Through this the central government has proved through CBI that ours is a 'zero commission' government."

"If the farmers of the State join hands, they can keep the '20% commission' Congress and the '40% commission' BJP out of power. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has welfare of all, including children and women, at its heart, should be voted to power in Karnataka. BJP is creating communal riots all over the country, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to provide good government for people."

"If you want rioters to come to power, vote for them (BJP). But if you want better schools, vote for the AAP. If you want hooligans, vote for them but if you want hospitals, vote for Kejriwal…. We only know to make honest governments," Kejriwal said.State convener of Aam Aadmi Party, Prithvi Reddy said, "The people of Delhi are getting world class health, education and sports facilities. They have access to basic facilities such as electricity and drinking water. The people of Karnataka are being taxed the same, as the people of Delhi. But people are not getting the benefits that people are getting in Delhi. If this injustice were to be corrected, the government of the Aam Aadmi Party should come."

Speaking at the event, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Kodihalli Chandrasekhar said, "We were in a confusion as to which party we should support to secure the welfare of the farmers. The three parties that ruled Karnataka have let down the farmers. Now the country's farmers have got Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, a leader as a light of hope. His honesty and concern for the masses will be good for the country's farmers. He has already proved it in Delhi."

"The government has amended the Land Acquisition Act to create jobs for farmers and agricultural workers. Farmers will also suffer from the amendment to the APMC Act and the Livestock Act. We have been demanding for several months that the State government should withdraw the amendments. But CM Basavaraj Bommayi, who cares little about the farmers, continues to postpone it from session to session," he said.

The State Farmers' Association expressed its full support to the Aam Aadmi Party at the Farmers Conference held in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking about this, Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said, "The State Farmers' Association will continue to be an independent organization as before. But politically it will fully support AAP. Farmers' union activists will work hard to bring AAP to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. The decision has been taken for the benefit of all the farmers in the country."

On the occasion, retired KAS officer K Mathai joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Mathai, who is known as an efficient officer, has been tranaferred more than 28 times in his 18-year career due to his honesty. Two weeks ago, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao had joined AAP.