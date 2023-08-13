CCB Operation: Dismantling Synthetic Drug Ring on the Coast

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough against the growing threat of synthetic drug proliferation, the Mangalore City Crime Branch (CCB) has executed a successful operation, culminating in the arrest of three individuals, one of whom is a notorious drug peddler, involved in the sale of MDMA (Methylene Dioxy Methamphetamine) within the city. It is stated to be one of the largest hauls and arrests made in one single case in the entire coastal region.

Under the leadership of ACP P A Hegde, the Mangalore CCB Unit received vital intelligence concerning Mohammed Imran, a resident of Moodshedde, Mangalore, along with two accomplices. This trio was found to have sourced MDMA from Bangalore, transporting the illegal substance in a white Maruti Ritz car (License Plate: KA-20-MB-0569), and subsequently distributing it within the Bondel Padushedde locality.

The operation yielded a significant haul, with the police seizing a substantial amount of MDMA—approximately 170 grams valued at Rs. 9,00,000/-. Alongside the narcotics, authorities confiscated various incriminating items, including 5 MDMA-filled capsules, a Maruti Ridge car, 6 mobile phones, and a digital weight scale, collectively estimated to be worth Rs. 14,76,500/-. A case has been registered against the accused at the Kavur Police Station. It is worth noting that the investigation is ongoing, as the police seek to identify and apprehend additional individuals linked to this drug network.

Among those arrested, Mohammed Imran, also known as Moodushedde Imran, stands out as a repeat offender, with a litany of prior criminal cases. These include his involvement in the murder of Vamanjur Charan in 2016, as well as various charges related to ganja trafficking, robbery, illegal entry, and drug consumption. Despite his recent release from incarceration, Imran remained deeply entrenched in illegal activities.

Another individual apprehended, Abdul Basheer Abbas, had previously been charged with assault and had a case registered against him at the Bantwala Rural Police Station.

The successful outcome of this operation was the result of dedicated efforts by various members of law enforcement. ACP P A Hegde, along with Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Narendra, Sudeep MV, Sharanappa Bhandari, and the diligent CCB staff, worked tirelessly to uncover this drug network and bring its members to justice.

This operation is a testament to the commitment of law enforcement in Mangalore to tackle the pressing issue of synthetic drug trafficking head-on. By apprehending individuals like Mohammed Imran and his associates, the police are not only disrupting illegal operations but also sending a clear message that such activities will be met with stern consequences. As the investigation unfolds, the CCB's vigilant efforts will hopefully lead to the identification and apprehension of all parties involved in this illicit trade, making Mangalore a safer and more secure community for its residents.

Soon after the new government took over in Karnataka the Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara instructed the police force in the state to combat the growing menace of synthetic drugs that are wreaking havoc on the impressionable minds of our youth, law enforcement agencies in Mangalore city have launched a determined crackdown on drug peddlers. The infiltration of synthetic drugs into our communities has emerged as a grave concern, as these chemical concoctions are designed to mimic the effects of traditional illicit drugs while evading legal regulations. With deceptive packaging and marketing, these substances often allure young individuals who may not fully comprehend the potential consequences.