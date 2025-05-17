Celebrating second year of govt with pride: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Davanagere: ‘The state government led by development pioneer Siddaramaiah and organisational genius DK Shivakumar is doing as promised by fulfilling the promises made before the elections. Now, the second year is being celebrated with pride’, said Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development.

Speaking at the pre-conference meeting of the second year achievement conference to be held in Hosapete on May 20 and the distribution of 1 lakh rights certificates along with various welfare distribution programs at the Sports Club of Harihar Harapanahalli Circle, the minister said that everyone should join hands for the success of the conference being held in the name of Pragatiyatta Karnataka.

‘We are a self-respecting government that has kept its promise under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress party is guaranteed to come to power in the 2028 elections as well. Our government has allocated Rs 52,000 crore annually for five guarantee schemes’. Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that our guarantee schemes have reached every household.

The work of putting the government’s achievements before the people is being done. In addition, he said that property titles are being distributed to one lakh families with the important objective of giving rights to the land they live in to the people of Hadi, Hatti, Doddi, Tanda and colonies, who have been homeless and deprived of civic infrastructure for generations.

For what purpose is BJP’s public anger?

The BJP, which is conducting a public anger march against the Congress government, has no moral right. We have done a lot of pro-people development work in the last two years, and before that, when Siddaramaiah was in power, the minister said, adding that the BJP does not have a single achievement to claim.

Appeal for the success of the programme

‘Everyone should join hands for the success of this huge self-respecting and celebratory program. The distribution of rights certificates, which has been pending for many years, and the distribution of benefits to various beneficiaries are being done.

The national leaders of the party will participate in this conference being held under the leadership of our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the minister appealed to everyone to cooperate for the success of the ceremony.