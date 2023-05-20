CET students advised to reach centres 2 hours early to beat swearing-in rush 

In view of the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister of the state on May 20 at the Kanteerava stadium, students who are to write the CET-2023 in the centres surrounding areas on Saturday have been advised by KEA to reach their venues two hours before the start of scheduled examination time.

Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) in a press release on Friday has stated that the authority has taken appropriate measures to ensure students reach designed centres without delay. The steps have been taken anticipating traffic congestion in the surrounding areas of Kanteerava stadium on May 20. She has informed us that candidates from 11 centres near Kanteerava stadium need to be present at their respective centres by 8.30 am. This applies to students who are taking only Mathematics exams also, she has clarified.

In a special arrangement, breakfast and lunch will be provided to all those who have their centre at St.Joseph Indian PU College (AR-code) on Vitthal Mallya Road. This arrangement has been done in the centre since it is very close to the oath-taking venue. Students who will be attending the Maths exam in the second session will also be given both breakfast and lunch. Once after having entered the centre at 8.30 am students will not be allowed to go out till the end of their examination.