Chamarajanagar: Man commits suicide fearing social boycott

Chamarajanagar: A man died by suicide on Thursday fearing social boycott by his own community. The deceased, identified as Muddanayaka (55), was a native of Bommalapura village of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district.



Muddanayaka's daughter married a youth, Mahesh of the same village a few years back. Mahesh and Muddanayaka families clashed over the marriage and villager panchayat members heard the case and decided in favour of Mahesh. The panchayat also warned of imposing Rs one lakh and social boycott if he approached the police against their verdict. After this, Mahesh and the village leaders' two sons went to Nayaka's house and abused him.

Unable to bear the humiliation, Muddanayaka hanged himself to a tree. Gundlupet police registered a case.