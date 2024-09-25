Chamarajanagar plans spectacular Dussehra celebrations with Rajkumar as potential inaugurator

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar is gearing up for an extravagant Dussehra celebration this year, with plans to make it a grand affair over the course of three days—October 7th, 8th, and 9th. Notably, popular actor Shiv Rajkumar is expected to inaugurate the festivities, with confirmation anticipated within the next two days, as shared by Deputy Commissioner Shilpanag.

A meeting of the Chamarajanagara Dussehra celebration Committee was convened on Monday afternoon, chaired by District In-charge Minister K. Venkatesh.

The committee discussed various preparations aimed at enhancing the celebrations, which are set to be more vibrant than ever this year.

In a nod to tradition, two elephants are planned to be included in the procession, symbolising the grandeur of the festivities.

The celebrations will also feature a special Chamarajeshwar Durbar at Mantapa, the birthplace of Chamaraja Wodeyar, reviving historical customs that the district holds dear.

The government has allocated ₹2 crore for the Dussehra celebrations, with plans for an elaborate lighting system designed to illuminate the entire city. This year’s festivities will also include performances by popular singers and special lighting displays to highlight the government’s guarantee schemes.

Minister K Venkatesh emphasised the importance of making this year’s Dussehra a spectacular event, instructing officials to expedite preparations. The main attraction of Dussehra celebrations should be carried out in a manner that draws in larger crowds.

We need a comprehensive lighting plan, especially in key areas, and more funds should be allocated for this purpose, he stated.

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, MSIL President and MLA C. Puttarangshetty added, electric lighting should be installed throughout the city.

An impressive lighting setup will undoubtedly attract more attendees and contribute to the festive atmosphere.

As the preparations unfold, the excitement in Chamarajanagar continues to build, promising a Dussehra celebration that reflects the rich culture and vibrant spirit of the region.