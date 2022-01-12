Chamarajanagara: Elephant found dead

Chamarajanagara: A female elephant aged between 30-35 years died due to Leishmania infection at Gopalswamy Betta range in Bandipur National Tiger Reserve Forest on Tuesday.

The carcass of the elephant was found near Madappa forest in Gopalpura of the Gopalaswmay Betta Range of Bandipur National Tiger Reserve. Blood was oozing from the tongue and other parts of the carcass. The viscera was collected and sent to a wildlife laboratory to determine the exact cause of death.

Forest officials registered a case.