Chamarajnagar: Village bans liquor sale; violators to pay Rs 10,000 fine

Chamarajnagar: The villagers of Siddaiahnapura in Kollegal taluk in Chamarajnagar district have voluntarily banned sale of liquor.

To effectively implement prohibition, they have decided would punish those who sell liquor with a penalty of Rs 10,000 and those abetting it would be fined Rs 5,000.

They have also announced a cash prize of Rs 5,000 for those who inform about sale of liquor in the village.

Village elders Chamaraju, Lakshmanswamy an Maadaiah with support from Siddaiahnapura villagers have taken the bold resolution, responding to the request from women and the village youth association.

They have notices pasted at several places in the village warning tipplers about the consequences of violating the order.

Taking inspiration from Siddaiahnapura, people of other villages in the district are contemplating similar move.