Change of leadership a closed chapter: BY Vijayendra

Mysuru: BJP State unit vice president BY Vijayendra has said that the party elders made it clear that change of leadership is a closed chapter. "So no frequent debates needed on this issue," he remarked.



Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son said that 'anybody can go to New Delhi and meet party elders. No need to give political colour to this. There is no restrictions on anybody to visit national capital'.

Vijayendra whose clout in the State administration is the main point of discontent among some senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, recalled party State in-charge Arun Singh's statement that Yeddyurappa would complete his full term as CM and ruled out any leadership change. Answering a question, he criticised Congress leaders for spending time on debating about next chief ministerial candidate amid the Covid pandemic. "They have no moral right to point their fingers at the BJP government. The party high command will decide on fielding me in Varuna constituency," said Vijayendra.

He said he would tour throughout the State to strengthen BJP.