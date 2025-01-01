  • Menu
Chaos at Udupi Krishna Math, Eight Devotees Booked for Disruption

Chaos at Udupi Krishna Math, Eight Devotees Booked for Disruption
A group of eight Ayyappa devotees caused significant disruption at the Udupi Krishna Math on the night of December 29, 2024

Udupi: A group of eight Ayyappa devotees caused significant disruption at the Udupi Krishna Math on the night of December 29, 2024. The incident, which unfolded around 9:15 PM, has led to an FIR being filed against the individuals for creating a ruckus and threatening temple staff.

According to a complaint lodged by Nagraj (65), a Diwan at the Puttige Math, the devotees bypassed the queue system, forcefully entering the temple premises. The eight accused reportedly hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Their actions disrupted the sanctity of the temple, as they demanded an immediate darshan of Lord Krishna and refused to wait their turn.

The situation escalated when the accused shoved Jagadeesh, an on-duty security personnel, and resorted to abusive language. Nagraj and another staff member, Satyanarayana Bhat, faced verbal abuse and threats of violence when they attempted to intervene.

In a further act of defiance, the group obstructed the deity procession, halting its progress and reportedly issuing death threats. They are also accused of physically assaulting temple security personnel during the chaos.

The Udupi city police have taken cognisance of the matter and registered a case against the accused. Investigations are underway.

