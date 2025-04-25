Live
Chemical ripening of mangoes sparks health concerns
Bengaluru: Mango demand has increased from consumers with the start of the mango season. Various mango varieties such as Badami, Sindoor, Raspur, Baigampally, Kesar, Mallika, Imam Pasand, Malago Sugar Baby, Kala Ishad have already hit the market. Although the price of mangoes is a little more expensive than last time, consumers who do not want to miss out on the taste of mangoes that are available once a year are buying them.
But if you think that it looks good, is ripe, and is available at a low price, your health will definitely deteriorate. Because, there is concern about the use of chemicals to ripen mangoes, and there is a demand that the Food Safety and Quality Department should make consumers aware of this and conduct an inspection on the use of chemicals.
Health experts have also advised the public on the issue of buying mangoes. Food expert Dr. Keerthi has advised people to check whether mangoes are pure when buying them.
There are allegations that many chemicals are being used to ripen the fruit, which will have a bad effect on health. Health experts have warned that consuming mangoes ripened with chemicals can cause throat irritation, itching, skin problems, allergies and other long-term problems, and the Food Safety Department should take action in this regard.
Similarly, it is better for the public to take precautions in this regard.