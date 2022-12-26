Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Hold Meeting On Covid Norms In Belagavi

The Omicron subvariant that is wreaking havoc in China was discovered in India, therefore the Karnataka government will probably draughtCovid recommendations before New Year's Eve festivities.

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet in Belagavi with members of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid and the Ministers of Health and Revenue. However, Ashoka, who is also the minister in charge of disaster management, disallowed any harsh limitations on travel and New Year's celebrations.



Bommai stated that the state government will make a choice based on the directions the centre has previously provided. He emphasised that the decision will take into account the potential international ramifications. The state government made the decision to require masks to be worn in enclosed spaces last week.

In addition, authorities urged people exhibiting signs of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness to undergo obligatory testing (SARI). According to Ashoka, a lockdown or other extreme restrictions are unlikely to occur in the state.

He stated that they don't want to incite public hysteria. They want to make sure that safety precautions are done. Mask requirements will return, particularly inside and in air-conditioned spaces. As the situation is not so serious, there will be no limitations on travel within the state or nation, he continued. The discussion at the meeting on Monday is anticipated to centre on infrastructure, such as oxygen beds, ICUs, medications, and other amenities, which will be ramped up.