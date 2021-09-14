Chief Minister to look into 500-yr-old Nanjangud temple demolition row: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to pass an order on Hindu temples shortly. Talking to reporters at Jaladarshini Guest House on Monday Simha said that he told Bommai about the demolition of temples in the state. I also requested him to take action against the Nanjangud official who is responsible for the demolition of the temple."



The MP added that the CM responded positively and promised to take action against the guilty. 'He is likely to pass an order on the safety of the temples and advise officials. I hope the order is passed as soon as possible. The issue will also be taken up in the Assembly session' he affirmed.

The Lok Sabha member said, "Even we need a separate board like the Waqf Board to safeguard Hindu temples. All Hindus have every right to worship according to the Constitution. We are going to ask the state government to set up a separate board for Hindu temples. Headded, "Temples that are not hindering the free flow of traffic should be legalised. The officials are trying to mislead the government citing the Supreme Court order. I am not trying to attack the officials, but only trying to drive home a point that our religious sentiments are hurt. Our officials should know what exactly is in the Supreme Court order.

He added, "I have briefed CM Bommai on the court order which clearly says that temples that are not in public places can be legalised. Other temples can be translocated if the situation demands. The Nanjangud temple, which has a history of 500 years, was demolished without a second thought. We all strongly feel the temple could have been shifted to some other place.