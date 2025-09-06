Chikkamagaluru secures major BSNL network boost 150 new towers to be installed

Chikkamagaluru: The renowned tourist destination in Karnataka, has received a significant infrastructure upgrade with the central government sanctioning 150 new BSNL towers for the district, reportedly a first in the state.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojari announced this development on September 5, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving connectivity in the Malnad region, known for attracting visitors year-round.

MP Poojari detailed several key initiatives in his post. Out of 90 batteries allocated for Karnataka, Chikkamagaluru has secured a lion’s share of 50, with a request for an additional 25 batteries pending approval, expressing confidence in its sanction.

While standard regulations provide one tower per 500 households, the district’s dispersed settlements in the hilly Malnad region prompted a tailored approach, with plans to install one tower per 300 households to ensure better coverage.