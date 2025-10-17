Chittapur bandh receives massive response over threat calls to Kharge

Chittapur: The bandh called by the Block Congress in Chittapur to protest against the threatening phone calls made to Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Rural Development Priyank Kharge evoked a massive response on Wednesday, with the entire town observing a near-total shutdown.

From the early hours of the morning, all shops, hotels, markets, and commercial establishments remained closed, with shutters down in solidarity with the Congress leader. The usually busy streets of Chittapur wore a deserted look as traders and residents voluntarily participated in the bandh, expressing anger and concern over the life threat to Minister Kharge, who represents the Chittapur constituency in the State Assembly.

Essential services such as grocery stores, medical shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, pawnshops, clothing outlets, and even garages remained shut throughout the day. The shutdown, though peaceful, brought normal life to a standstill as public transportation was also partially affected. Buses from Kalaburagi, Sedam, and Kalgi were halted near the Chittapur bus depot and redirected to avoid any untoward incidents. At Yaragal Cross, some buses were stopped, while lorry traffic was suspended at Moodbol Cross, affecting vehicular movement on major routes.

Hundreds of Congress workers took to the streets on bikes, waving the party flag and shouting slogans in support of Priyank Kharge. They demanded the immediate arrest of those behind the anonymous calls that allegedly threatened to harm the minister. Protesters accused “anti-social elements” of trying to intimidate Congress leaders and disturb law and order in the region.

Police deployed additional forces across the town, particularly around sensitive points such as the bus stand, main market road, and government offices, to maintain peace and ensure public safety. Senior officers from the Chittapur police station closely monitored the situation, and the bandh passed off without any major incidents of violence or damage to property.

Speaking to the media, local Congress leaders condemned the threat calls, calling them a cowardly act intended to create fear and disrupt public harmony. “Priyank Kharge is a young and dynamic minister who has been working tirelessly for the development of the region. Any attempt to threaten or silence him will not be tolerated,” said one of the leaders during the protest.

The bandh call, given by the Chittapur Block Congress Committee, received strong backing from local organisations, youth groups, and traders. “We decided to close our businesses for the day to express our solidarity with Priyank Kharge. Such threats are unacceptable in a democratic society,” said a shopkeeper who joined the protest.