Christmas in the Air: Rome of the East at Its Festive Best

Mangaluru: Christmas transforms Mangaluru into a vibrant, joyous destination that exudes warmth, tradition, and togetherness. If ever a Christmas tourism circuit were curated here, it would undoubtedly captivate visitors, thanks to the city's rich cultural heritage, historical churches, and festive fervour. Known as the “Rome of the East,” Mangaluru’s celebrations combine spirituality, music, culinary traditions, and a unique camaraderie that transcends faith.

Historic Churches and Majestic Celebrations

Mangaluru’s iconic landmarks, including the St Aloysius Chapel, Milagres Church, and Rosario Cathedral, stand testament to its deep-rooted history. The grandeur and reverence of Christmas masses in these churches are unparalleled. From intricate decorations to soul-stirring sermons, the ceremonies capture the spirit of the season in all its splendour. The preparation of nativity cribs depicting the birth of Jesus becomes a communal activity, engaging families and parishioners alike.

“Earlier, we imported nativity figurines from Jerusalem, but now, beautifully crafted porcelain sets are widely available,” says Alfred D’Souza, a supplier from Kochi. Elaborate cribs at Bishop’s House, St Sebastian Church, and St Joseph’s Seminary in Valencia attract “crib hoppers,” including people from all faiths who delight in the artistry and devotion behind these displays.

A Festive Shopping Extravaganza

Christmas in Mangaluru heralds a unique shopping spree. From candles and star-shaped lanterns to Santa Claus costumes and rosaries, the markets buzz with activity. Imported Christmas tree decorations, including glass baubles, turtle doves, and stars, add a touch of elegance to the festivities. “Though many items are imported from Europe, they remain affordable,” notes Anil D’Souza, a devoted Christmas shopper.

The Culinary Heart of Christmas

No Christmas celebration in Mangaluru is complete without its sumptuous array of traditional goodies. “Kuswar,” a platter of delights such as tukudios, nevries, kokkisans, and plum cakes, is prepared lovingly by families and shared with neighbours of all faiths. “The spirit of giving fosters a sense of community that lasts throughout the year,” says Sheila D’Souza from Urwa.

The festive feast showcases a delightful blend of Mangalorean and Goan cuisines. Pork dishes like bafat, sorpotel, and vindaloo reign supreme, while spongy sannas (idlis) and other traditional preparations like “Thel Piao” and “Daliso Sar” enhance the dining experience. Seafood, including clams and jumbo prawns, also graces the table, paired with steamed rice dumplings called “pundi.”

Music: The Soul of Christmas

Christmas melodies fill the air, from classic carols to spirited gospel songs. Groups like the White Doves and the Balmatta Music Association (BMA) spread cheer with performances across the city. BMA director Oscar Weltha shares, “Our musicians perform carols, spirituals, and even classical pieces, enriching the festive atmosphere.” The debates over legendary Christmas songs, whether it was Harry Belafonte or Boney M who popularized “Mary’s Boy Child,” add a lively touch to family gatherings.

Santa Claus with a Twist

Vincent Menezes, Mangaluru’s very own modern Santa Claus, swaps a reindeer sleigh for a scooter adorned with a sack of goodies. “I’ve been spreading Christmas cheer on my scooter since 2000,” he says. His three-day journey across the coastal region includes visits to old-age homes, schools, and roadside stops, bringing joy to hundreds.

Family Reunions and Goan Delicacies

Christmas is also a time for family reunions. Many return from abroad to celebrate with loved ones in ancestral homes. Traditional Goan dishes like pork xacuti and vindaloo have found a place in Mangalorean feasts, alongside the city’s own pork indad and kaleez ankiti, preserving culinary legacies for future generations.

A Celebration of Togetherness

In Mangaluru, Christmas is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of unity, culture, and generosity. The city’s unique blend of faith, tradition, and hospitality makes it a treasure trove of festive cheer, offering memories that linger long after the season ends.